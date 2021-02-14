Maine CDC reports 110 additional COVID-19 cases, nearly a quarter-million vaccine doses administered

Find Bangor, Portland, Maine daily COVID updates on outbreak and vaccine distribution as we work together to separate facts from fear.

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

DAILY MAINE COVID-19, VACCINE UPDATE FOR SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14

The Maine CDC reported two additional deaths of people with COVID-19, bringing the state death toll to 649.

The Maine CDC reported 110 additional COVID-19 cases in the state.

Of the 42,529 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 33,935 were confirmed by tests and 8,594 are probable.

12,645 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.

Cumulatively across Maine, 243,842 vaccine doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Saturday morning. Of those, 172,725 have been first doses and 70,757 have been second doses.

The Maine CDC's next state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

MAINE COVID COUNTY BY COUNTY DATA