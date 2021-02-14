Maine CDC reports 110 additional COVID-19 cases, nearly a quarter-million vaccine doses administered

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS
- On Sunday the Maine CDC reported 110 additional COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases and two additional deaths.
- 649 Mainers have died out of 42,529 total COVID-19 cases. Of those cases, 33,935 were confirmed by tests and 8,594 are probable.
- 12,645 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.
DAILY MAINE COVID-19, VACCINE UPDATE FOR SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14
The Maine CDC reported two additional deaths of people with COVID-19, bringing the state death toll to 649.
The Maine CDC reported 110 additional COVID-19 cases in the state.
Of the 42,529 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 33,935 were confirmed by tests and 8,594 are probable.
12,645 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.
Cumulatively across Maine, 243,842 vaccine doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Saturday morning. Of those, 172,725 have been first doses and 70,757 have been second doses.
The Maine CDC's next state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.