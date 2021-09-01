612 additional Maine COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths reported Saturday

Find developments on the Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak as we work together to separate facts from fear. Saturday, January 9, 2021.

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

The Maine CDC reported 6 additional COVID-19-related deaths Saturday.

The state death toll now stands at 432 deaths.

The Maine CDC reported 612 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday.

Of the 29,019 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 24,218 are confirmed by tests and 4,801 are probable.

1,158 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.

11,728 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.

Currently, there are 205 Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19

56 of those Mainers are in critical care and 26 are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC is scheduled to provide the next state coronavirus update at 2 p.m. Monday. NEWS CENTER Maine will stream it live on air, as well as on our website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and mobile app.

THE COVID-19 DATA

