612 additional Maine COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths reported Saturday

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS
- As of Saturday, Maine CDC reported 612 additional COVID-19, coronavirus cases, and 6 additional reported deaths since Thursday.
- 432 Mainers have died out of 29,019 total COVID-19 cases. 24,218 of these cases are confirmed by tests and 4,801 are probable.
- 1,158 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their illnesses, 11,728 Mainers have completed COVID isolation.
- Governor Janet Mills updates COVID-19 travel restrictions
- Coronavirus face coverings now mandated by the state
- VERIFY: Requirement to wear a face mask does not violate constitutional rights
- Maine is open for business, here's what you need to know
- Read about all the important coronavirus-related orders currently in place in Maine
- Going out? CDC shares tips to stay safe amid coronavirus pandemic
- Filing for unemployment still dominating discussions around Maine. Here's our story on how to file for Maine unemployment. You can scroll down for more resources available to Mainers
- If you are a business owner, please register your business. If you want to support a local business, enter your zip code and find out what’s OPEN NEAR YOU.
- Subscribe to 'break time with NEWS CENTER Maine' our new newsletter. Delivered to your email inbox for your break time.
The Maine CDC reported 6 additional COVID-19-related deaths Saturday.
The state death toll now stands at 432 deaths.
The Maine CDC reported 612 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday.
Of the 29,019 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 24,218 are confirmed by tests and 4,801 are probable.
1,158 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.
11,728 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.
Currently, there are 205 Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19
56 of those Mainers are in critical care and 26 are on ventilators.
The Maine CDC is scheduled to provide the next state coronavirus update at 2 p.m. Monday. NEWS CENTER Maine will stream it live on air, as well as on our website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and mobile app.
THE COVID-19 DATA
MAINE COVID-19 RESOURCES
- Maine food resources and retail adjustments
- How to file for Maine unemployment
- Beginning of plan to reopen Maine schools
- Will you get a stimulus check if you receive Social Security or disability, or didn’t file a tax return?
- Stimulus check calculator: See how much you'll likely be getting
- Millions of Americans will soon get stimulus checks. But here's who won't.
- Maine small businesses can apply for 'forgivable loans'