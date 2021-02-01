Maine CDC reports 597 additional COVID-19 cases, 9 additional deaths Tuesday

Find developments on the Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak as we work together to separate facts from fear. Tuesday, January 5, 2021

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

TUESDAY, JANUARY 5

The Maine CDC reported nine additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 369 deaths.

The additional deaths reported Tuesday were:

A man in his 80s from Aroostook County

A woman in her 80s from Aroostook County

A man in his 70s from Cumberland County

A man in his 70s from Cumberland County

A man in his 70s from Penobscot County

A woman in her 70s from Somerset County

A woman in her 70s from York County

A man in his 80s from York County

A woman in her 90s from York County

A woman in her 90s from York County

The Maine CDC reported 597 additional COVID-19 cases.

Of the 26,565 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 22,448 are confirmed by tests and 4,117 are probable.

1,117 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.

Total currently hospitalized = 191

In critical care = 50

On a ventilator = 21

Available critical care beds = 98

Total critical care beds = 388

Available ventilators = 216

Total ventilators = 318

Alternative ventilators = 443

11,582 Mainers have completed COVID isolation.

Cumulative reported vaccinations as of 11 a.m. Tuesday = 35,536

The next Maine CDC state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday.

MONDAY, JANUARY 4

The Maine CDC reported one additional death of a person with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 360 deaths.

The Maine CDC reported 376 additional COVID-19 cases.

Of the 25,968 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 21,998 are confirmed by tests and 3,970 are probable.

180 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine, with 47 being treated in intensive care units and 20 on ventilators.

11,548 Mainers have completed COVID isolation.

The Maine CDC is scheduled to provide a state coronavirus update at 2 p.m. Monday. NEWS CENTER Maine will stream it live on air, as well as on our website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and mobile app.

Monday Coronavirus Briefing

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah leads the first briefing of 2021 Monday afternoon, providing updates on where Maine stands in terms of vaccinations and the continued fight against COVID-19.

Currently, 186 Mainers are in the hospital with COVID-19; 51 of whom are in the ICU, and 23 of whom are on a ventilator. Cumulatively, 1,107 people have been hospitalized.

The seven-day weighted PCR test positivity rate in Maine is 6.3 percent, with a volume of 440 tests per 100,000 people. The antigen positivity rate stands at 6.3 percent with a volume of 114 for every 100,000 people.

Shah notes that the increase in positivity rates over the past three months is proof "the virus is still very much with us." Just in the recent few weeks, that positivity rate has gone up significantly. Fourteen days ago, the PCR positivity rate in Maine was 4.15 percent.

At the same time, Maine has had a slight increase in the number of new positive lab results that are generated every day. Right now, that number is at 355 on a 14-day moving average. In the two weeks prior to that, it was at 336.

New outbreaks of note:

Northern Light Heart and Lung Rehabilitation Center in Presque Isle: Four cases

Marshwood Center in Lewiston: 18 cases

Mercy Home in Aroostook County: Nine cases.

Mount St. Joseph's Rehabilitation in Waterville: Four cases

Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent: Six cases

Schooner Estates Senior Living, a memory care provider in Auburn: Four cases

Shah says many of the news outbreak investigations the Maine CDC has opened in the past week have been in Aroostook County.

"We remained concerned about the increased number of cases that are now generating an increased number of outbreaks, particularly in Aroostook County," Shah said. Shah says he's asked his team of epidemiologists to pay special attention to that county so that if outbreaks are detected, the Maine CDC can intervene quickly so they don't get out of control.

Vaccination updates:

As of Monday morning, a total of 33,425 vaccine doses have been administered across Maine in the first few weeks of vaccination efforts. Of those, 18 have received their second dose. Those numbers are expected to continue to increase in the coming weeks.

"This is great news, and for me, was a great piece of data on which to begin this new year," Shah said.

Nearly 1,600 of the 33,425 people who have been vaccinated so far are among EMS clinicians.

Shah says the Maine CDC and U.S. CDC continue to recommend face coverings and physical distancing even after you've gotten the vaccine until more is known.

Shah says the new variant strain of COVID-19 is concerning.

"It is likely a matter of time before it arrives in the northeast, let alone in Maine. As a result, I want everyone to be aware of this, and to start preparing for it right now," Shah says.

He explains all viruses mutate and those mutations result in new strains that vary from their ancestor strain. Shah says that's just what viruses do and will continue to do. Most coronavirus strains don't fundamentally change how the virus behaves or affects us. But, in recent weeks, at least one newly-recognized strain, the B-117 strain, has been shown to have several changes that are changing the way the virus behaves in important ways. This new strain has been found in many countries, most notably the U.K., as well as in at least three states: Colorado, California, and now Florida.

In Maine, the Maine CDC has been actively looking for the new strain in partnership with the U.S. CDC and Jackson Labs. It has not been found in Maine yet, Shah says. "Although it very well be present at low levels, thus undetected, we continue to actively look for that strain," Shah said.

The most important thing to know right now about this new strain, Shah says, is that it seems to spread more easily and quickly than other strains. That means your risk of being infected is higher with this new strain than it was with previous strains. If you are infected with this new strain, you are thus more likely to spread it to others.

The good news: People who are infected with this new strain don't seem to have more severe illness than as with the other strains that are currently circulating. In addition, it's also likely the vaccines we currently have and are developing will still be highly effective against this new strain, although that needs to be highly monitored.

If more people are infected with the new strain, mathematically there will be more hospitalizations, Shah says, as well as possibly more deaths.

The variant spread spreads the same way as other, current COVID-19 strains. It's just better at spreading. The tools we have used thus far such as face masks and physical distancing are just as effective at preventing infection. Shah says given how much more quickly it seems the new strain spreads, those tools are more important now than they've ever been.

"No virus can make you sick if it can't get to you in the first place," Shah said, "and face coverings plus physical distancing significantly reduce the likelihood that the virus will get to you in the first place."

Shah says what you can do right now to prepare for the new strain, is to double down on those bedrock principles. Ultimately the vaccine will be our best defense against this strain and all others, but right now it cannot be our only defense, Shah says.

More Monday updates:

SUNDAY, JANUARY 3

The Maine CDC reported one additional death of a Mainer with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 359 deaths.

The Maine CDC reported 347 additional COVID-19 cases.

Of the 25,592 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 21,693 are confirmed by tests and 3,899 are probable.

Cumulative reported vaccinations = 32,995

Total currently hospitalized = 190

In critical care = 47

On a ventilator = 20

Available critical care beds = 88

Total critical care beds = 384

Available ventilators = 213

Total ventilators = 320

Alternative ventilators = 443

SATURDAY, JANUARY 2

The Maine CDC reported seven additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 358 deaths.

The Mainers that have died include:

A woman in her 80s from Cumberland County

A man in his 70s from Cumberland County

A man in his 70s from Cumberland County

A woman in her 80s from Cumberland County

A man in his 60s from Cumberland County

A woman in her 70s from Cumberland County

A woman in her 90s from York County

The Maine CDC reported 344 additional COVID-19 cases.

Of the 25,245 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 21,412 are confirmed by tests and 3,833 are probable.

Cumulative reported vaccinations = 32,090

Total currently hospitalized = 188

In critical care = 46

On a ventilator = 17

Available critical care beds = 101

Total critical care beds = 382

Available ventilators = 223

Total ventilators = 320

Alternative ventilators = 443

The next Maine CDC state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 4.

