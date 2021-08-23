Bangor hospital changes visitor policy due to spike in Maine's COVID cases

Inpatient, labor and delivery patients, and behavioral health patients at Northern Light Eastern Med will only be allowed one visitor per day between 2 and 7 p.m.

BANGOR, Maine — Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center will implement stricter visitor guidelines Tuesday, August 24, due to COVID cases rising in the state.

Most patients will only be allowed one visitor per day between 2 and 7 p.m., the hospital said in a press release.

Visitation changes beginning Tuesday include:

Adult inpatients: One visitor per patient per day is permitted from 2 to 7 pm.

Labor and Delivery: One support person is permitted 24/7

Patients who require additional support for communication or behavioral health: One visitor is permitted at a time 24/7. Up to two people in a 24-hour period

Visitation remains unchanged in the following instances:

Emergency Department, Surgery/Procedure: Patient is permitted one escort for the time while in these service areas. The escort is permitted to leave the Medical Center one time each day and return.

End-of-Life: Four visitors per patient, per day, with two at the bedside at a time.

Outpatient appointments: Adult patients are still encouraged to come alone unless it is necessary for a support person to assist with communication, disruptive behavior, or mobility needs. For pediatric outpatient appointments, up to two parents/guardians/primary caregivers may accompany the patient.

Pediatric/NICU: Two parents/guardians, per patient, per day 24/7.

Trauma: Patient is permitted one escort for the time while in the service area. The escort is permitted to leave the Medical Center one time each day and return.

Visitors must be masked at all times, regardless of vaccination status. Masking policy means visitors may not eat or drink while inside patient rooms or other patient care areas and must use public restrooms.