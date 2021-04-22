Bangor's Community Connector bus service suspended due to COVID-19 case

The Community Connector will not operate on Friday or Saturday due to a positive COVID-19 case and related exposures, the City of Bangor said.

BANGOR, Maine — Editor's Note: The video above about the Community Connector bus driver shortage aired on Thursday, April 22.

In addition to staffing shortages, the Community Connector transit system in Bangor is now also experiencing COVID-19 exposure among employees after an employee tested positive.

The City of Bangor announced the positive case among an employee in a release Thursday.

As a result of the case and three employee exposures, the City said service will not operate on Friday or Saturday.

"This means that none of the transit system's buses or paratransit services will be available to riders on those two days," the City said in a release. The City noted they understand how important bus service is to those who rely on it, but said they determined the service interruption "is necessary to take preventative measures, to evaluate staffing levels, and to properly sanitize the transit vehicles and building."

The City expects service to resume on Monday.

"We understand how much bus service means to our community, and want our riders to know that we did not reach this decision lightly but feel extra caution is warranted. Any passengers known to have been exposed will be notified soon if they have not already been," Assistant City Manager Courtney O'Donnell said in a release.

The bus route that services Old Town will operate on a Saturday schedule all of next week (Monday, April 26 through Saturday, May 1), the City said. Additionally, the Black Bear Orono Express will operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday next week.