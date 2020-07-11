Bangor High School moves to remote learning after one case of COVID-19 reported

Out of an abundance of caution, Bangor High School will move to remotely learning for the week of Nov. 9-13 as the school is deep cleaned, per school release.

BANGOR, Maine — In a release posted on the Bangor High School website, interim Superintendent Kathy Harris-Smedberg announced a confirmed case of COVID-19 was identified at the school.

An excerpt from the release reads, "Out of an abundance of caution and in order to provide deep cleaning, Bangor High School will be moving to remote learning for the week of Nov. 9-13. All other Bangor Schools will continue to operate the in-person, hybrid, and remote options."

The Bangor School Department, like all in the state, have utilized virtual learning tools during the pandemic. The release added teachers would provide school work to students via Google Classroom.

The high school is providing meals to students if they contact the school on Monday before 9:30 a.m. to order.

Drop off locations will be at Holiday Park, Bangor Tire, and Ranger/Bolling Drive. Drop-offs will take place at 11:30 a.m.

The announcement comes Saturday when the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention reported 159 additional cases in the state. Two additional deaths of Mainers with COVID-19 were also reported.