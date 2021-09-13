Bangor airport may be home to a new COVID testing kiosk

Bangor officials say Curative, Inc. wants to provide a COVID testing kiosk for travelers, the general public, and City of Bangor employees to be tested.

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor City Council will decide Monday night on whether or not to allow a COVID testing kiosk in the Domestic Terminal at the Bangor International Airport.

Bangor officials say Curative, Inc. wants to provide a testing kiosk for travelers, the general public, and City of Bangor employees to be tested.

Blake Lackey, Senior Director of Operations for Curative National said the free self-administered lower nasal swab PCR test results take no longer than 48 hours once they arrive at the lab.

Lackey said the site will not just be for people at the airport but anyone who needs testing in the community.

“This happens to be the best opportunity for us to get it into the community and we feel the community is going to come to this location,” said Lackey. “Not necessarily because they’re taking off to go to a flight but because we are offering this community-based program there at a location that everyone knows.”

Lackey said, if approved, this will be the first Curative location in Maine but they’ve done over 4.5 million tests since their inception 18 months ago across the county.