ARIZONA, USA — Backyard karaoke takes on a whole new meaning for an Ahwatukee man who’s singing to thousands of people over social media.



Arizonans remain limited on things they can do while social distancing. Frank Canzoneri's talent is really resonating with people.



“I’m going to do a song a day for the whole month of April,” said Canzoneri, who lives in Ahwatukee with his wife Bettyann. “Hopefully by that time, we will be out of this situation.”



Just listen to one of Frank’s songs and you’ll see, he has a fantastic voice. After all, the 77-year-old has been singing all of his life.

“I’m getting a lot of requests from people,” he said.

They started doing weekly block parties during the coronavirus pandemic, until Governor Doug Ducey issued the stay at home order.

“It has really been sparking up a lot of people… I’m very happy about that,” he said.

So now the stage is in their backyard. Every day, Bettyann records Frank singing and they post the videos on Facebook.

“It just makes me feel good that these people have joy in their heart,” he said.



It’s all to try to bring a smile to your face and to remind everyone - we’re all in this together.



In one of his recent videos, he sang “New York, New York.”

“This is for all my family and friends in Buffalo and a lot of them who I moved out to Arizona,” he said. “I hope it relaxes them and takes away this thinking about being confined in a small area and don’t know what to do now… it gives them something to do and people love music.”



Frank promises to sing one or two songs every day during the quarantine. Bettyann hopes everyone enjoys it just as much as she does.



“He’s an inspiration,” she said. “He really lifts up people... let’s all come together we’re all in this together.”

Frank’s posts are drawing people in.



“We were getting like 1,000 to 1,500 views a day,” he said.

He asks those listening to do one simple thing.

“Pray that we get out of this thing quickly,” he said.

Frank Canzoneri Song a Day During Quarantine Just puts a smile on your face! What a wonderful voice and a great gift to family and friends! Thanks Frank! This is absolutely terrific! The world needs you. Thank you. Absolutely! His songs bring a smile to my face and a joy each day!

