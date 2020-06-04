PORTLAND, Maine — The City of Portland announced Monday that it is closing all parking lots associated with the Back Cove Trail due to “the high usage of the trail and overcrowding concerns in light of the State of Maine and the City’s Stay at Home emergency orders requiring that individuals stay at home; implement social distancing measures, and limit gatherings and/or groups of people.”

The closures will take effect Tuesday, April 7 at 8 a.m., and will continue for the duration of the declared ‘stay-at-home’ order.

The trail itself will remain open, but the City stresses the recommendations put forth by the ‘stay-at-home’ order to not drive far, or at all, to participate in outdoor activities.

“Portland is lucky to have more than 90% of its residents live within a 10-minute walk to one of our open spaces/trails,” the City said in a press release. “The City recommends that individuals access one of these available parks, trails and open spaces within walking distance of their homes, and also reminds everyone to keep a six-foot distance from others while utilizing those spaces.”

You can check the current status of Portland’s Parks & Recreation facilities and open spaces during the coronavirus pandemic with this new map.

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness.



