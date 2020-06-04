AUGUSTA, Maine — Being an essential worker during the coronavirus pandemic can't be easy.

To help the public, most have to distance themselves from their families in order to keep everyone safe and slow the spread.

But luckily, there are lots of folks willing to help in any way they can, even if it's just a vote of support.

Augusta firefighters and police officers welcomed healthcare workers arriving to Maine General Monday morning to show their thank you and support.

It's great to see Mainers supporting Mainers during this difficult time.

