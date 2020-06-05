AUGUSTA, Maine — Editor’s note: You've probably heard the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

An Augusta firefighter/paramedic has tested positive for COVID-19, the department announced Wednesday.

The firefighter/paramedic was hospitalized and at home. This is the first Augusta firefighter/paramedic to contract COVID-19.

Five other firefighter/paramedics have been placed on a 14-day quarantine.

Since the fire department learned of the positive test results, the following steps have been taken:

Notification to all Fire Department Employees.

Augusta Fire Department and our Medical Director are working closely with Maine EMS and the Maine CDC.

Contact investigations are in process and additional testing may be ordered. A total of three patients that had limited contact with the Firefighter/Paramedic have been identified and are being contacted by the Maine CDC.

North Augusta Fire Station was immediately closed and cleaned by a private contractor per CDCnGuidelines.

All trucks and equipment that are cleaned daily have been cleaned again.

On April 21, the fire department thanked the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in a Facebook post for dropping off 100 face shields.

This story will be updated.

