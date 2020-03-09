Auburn Middle School employee tests positive for COVID-19

AUBURN, Maine — A staff member at Auburn Middle School has recently tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Dr. Cornelia Brown says.
Brown sent a letter to staff, students, and families on Thursday informing them of the positive case “out of an abundance of caution.” Brown said there’s a possibility that other staff members came in contact with the employee, and therefore may be exposed to the virus.
The Maine CDC or a school representative will be calling people directly if they’re identified as a close contact to anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Close contacts will be asked to quarantine for 14 days from last exposure to the positive individual. Brown says a negative test result does not get an individual out of quarantine.
Brown says Auburn Middle School will be cleaned according to U.S. CDC guidelines.
Brown could not be immediately reached for comment.