Auburn Middle School employee tests positive for COVID-19

AUBURN, Maine — A staff member at Auburn Middle School has recently tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Dr. Cornelia Brown says.

Brown sent a letter to staff, students, and families on Thursday informing them of the positive case “out of an abundance of caution.” Brown said there’s a possibility that other staff members came in contact with the employee, and therefore may be exposed to the virus.

The Maine CDC or a school representative will be calling people directly if they’re identified as a close contact to anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Close contacts will be asked to quarantine for 14 days from last exposure to the positive individual. Brown says a negative test result does not get an individual out of quarantine.

Brown says Auburn Middle School will be cleaned according to U.S. CDC guidelines.