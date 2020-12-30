As COVID rates surge, Mills extends early closing requirement for restaurants, bars, certain businesses

“With more people getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from COVID-19 in Maine, it is clear we cannot afford to relax this rule now, especially as we wait to see the full impact of the holiday season on the rate of the virus transmission in our state,” Mills said in the release. “Maintaining an early closing time for businesses will keep them open for the majority of their operating hours while curbing late-night gatherings where we are more likely to lower our guard. I encourage all Maine people who want to sustain their favorite small business through these winter months to continue to order take out or delivery which is still allowed after closing time.”