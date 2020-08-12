Maine hospitals need our help as COVID-19 cases rise

To reduce COVID-19 hospitalizations, officials from medical centers around Maine are reminding us to do our part until this pandemic passes

BANGOR, Maine — 10 months ago, the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Vacationland. Since then, nearly everything in our daily lives has been modified or changed.

No place has seen more changes than hospitals. When we experienced our first surge of cases and hospitalizations, it was overwhelming for our front-line workers.

Nurses and doctors worked tirelessly to keep COVID patients healthy and safe while doing so with minimal Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and limited testing availability.

During the drop-off of cases over the summer, hospitals were able to stock up on PPE for this current, and expected, rise in cases.

Deb Sanford is the Vice President of Nursing and Patient Care Services at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. She said since the pandemic began, her staff was well equipped then and now.

“We are positioned very well. Our nurses and our care team have always been able all of the PPE that they need," Sanford added.

She said the hospital has seen an increase in patients within the emergency department, primary care offices, and inpatient departments. The hospital did loosen visitor restrictions over the summer but has remodified them.

Limiting visiting time for inpatients was the big change.

“If you don’t need to visit please stay away," she said. "If you have symptoms, please don’t come to visit.”

Other hospitals in the system are also holding steady. Northern Light Blue Hill President John Ronan said his staff has been locked in and focused on taking care of their patients.

“We’re handling it well, doing the best we can," he added. “The most important thing we can do is keep our staff safe, our patients safe, and our visitors safe.”

His advice for people in the community is to assume everyone has COVID, so you're taking more precautions like wearing masks, washing your hands, isolating, and staying socially distant.

Ronan had something extra to be proud of Tuesday as Northern Light Blue Hill was named a top rural hospital nationally by The Leapfrog Group which rates medical centers on several categories that best determines a hospital's level of quality and safety.

“To be recognized for this award is just so rewarding," he added.

This is not the first time the hospital has been received this honor. Ronan credited his hardworking staff for making this achievement possible.

The biggest thing our hospitals need isn't more PPE or testing swabs, it's for us to remain vigilant until this pandemic passes.

“Everyone needs to stay the course," Sanford added. “Wear your mask so that as care providers we can be safe and deliver the care that everyone needs.”

While these hospital officials brought up no major concerns, Maine State Nurses Association President Cokie Giles brought up concerns of her own.

She said working as a nurse in Maine is "scary" and "frightening". She said some nurses have been told to re-wear N-95 masks more than once, which is against the recommended guidelines of the Maine Center of Disease Control & Prevention (CDC).

She also mentioned other nurses are treating COVID, and non-COVID, patients during the same shift.

“They should be (taking care) of (patients with) COIVD on that day, not mix it with other people that don’t have the COVID," Giles mentioned.

She did not say which hospitals were asking nurses to reuse masks or treat these different types of patients.

Potential outbreaks at hospitals are other obstacles health care workers are dealing with. On Tuesday, York Hospital reported a four-case cluster of COVID-19 cases among its medical-surgery team. In a release sent by the hospital:

"In immediate response to the cluster, we have implemented a plan to test all potentially exposed caregivers and patients. We will continue to test these caregivers every five days, until all test negative for 14 days. Additionally, we are contacting all discharged patients, who may have had close contact with the affected staff during their stay, offering immediate testing, along with a request to quarantine."