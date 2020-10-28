As cases rise, Mills and Shah emphasize importance of Mainers taking precautions amid virus fatigue

Find developments on the Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak as we work together to separate facts from fear. Wednesday, October 28, 2020

MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28

The Maine CDC did not report any additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll remains at 146.

The Maine CDC reported an additional 76 cases Wednesday, which means 250 additional cases have been reported over the past four days (Sunday-Wednesday). About 21 percent of the additional cases reported Wednesday are in Cumberland County; 19 percent are in York County; Knox and Washington Counties each account for about 12 percent.

Just in the past 24 hours, Maine has seen new cases in 14 of Maine's 16 counties, including 11 in Knox County, nine in Washington County, seven in Somerset County, and three in Aroostook County.

Of the 76 additional cases reported Wednesday, 14 are among children younger than 18. The 76 cases range from 8 months old to 94 years old.

Of the 6,387 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 5,670 of these cases are confirmed by test and 717 are probable.

484 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses. In the past 30 days alone, 33 people have been hospitalized. 16 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine—seven of whom are being treated in intensive care. Hospitalizations have doubled in Maine over the past week. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said although they remain low, that increase is significant.

5,441 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

Maine's 7-day positivity rate now stands at .75 percent. One week ago, Maine's 7-day positivity rate was .5 percent and two weeks ago it was .42 percent. Dr. Shah called this a "significant increase." Dr. Shah said testing volumes in Maine have been largely steady.

"Overall what is happening in Maine right now is sustained increasing levels of transmission in communities across our state," Dr. Shah said. "We know that because our testing volume has remained roughly the same at a time when our positivity rates and our hospitalization rates have been increasing."

Dr. Shah said it's also important to differentiate between what we're seeing now and what we saw in May. He said the numbers we're seeing now are roughly similar to the ones we saw in May, however the epidemiological stories they tell are different.

"In May, the increase is cases was being driven by focal outbreaks in congregate care settings and congregate living settings: nursing homes, shelters for people experiencing homelessness, and so on," Dr. Shah said. "Today, the numbers and the increases in cases that we are seeing are being driven by the fact that the virus is everywhere among us. In May we were all staying home, so we had very few close contacts. But today we're out and about, which means that the virus can and has been hitching a ride and traveling farther and wider across the state, from home to home to home."

Dr. Shah reiterated that the virus is affecting every part of the state, every age group, every county, and every walk of life. He said it could quickly turn into exponential growth in Maine. In numerical terms, Dr. Shah explained exponential growth as occurring if, for example, Maine's 76 additional cases on Wednesday turned into about 140 cases per day for a few days and then 300 cases per day for a few days, etc.

"(Exponential growth) would be the worst case scenario but it's a scenario that can happen to us. I say that because it's a scenario that right now is happening in other states," Dr. Shah said. "Let's not let that happen here. Let's make sure we take this opportunity to get a handle on where things are with COVID-19 in our state."

"It appears that we may be following the route of other states in entering another wave of the virus," Gov. Janet Mills said. "The question before us now is the same one we faced back in March: can we control it? And the answer depends on every one of us. We know that we in Maine are not immune from this virus, this silent enemy."

Mills added that the virus thrives on complacency, saying we can't wait for it to take more lives and cripple more communities.

"You may think you're at risk but don't be fooled. Don't be fooled," she said.

"Maine has led the nation in many ways. The question for us is will we be a beacon of hope to our fellow Americans, lighting the path to life with the virus while we await an effective vaccine and treatment? Or will we be yet another evening news headline about another state crippled with COVID-19? The answer depends on every one of us."

Both Mills and Shah acknowledged the fatigue that all Mainers must be feeling but also posed the question: is not abiding by COVID-19 precautions worth the risk?

"We in Maine are not quitters. We care about each other. We will continue to care for each other," Mills said. "We will not give up. We will not surrender our mutual safekeeping, our responsibility to one another. We've endured so much before, over many decades in our history."

Outbreak Updates

There are now a total of 27 cases associated with the Second Baptist Church in Calais, an increase of 23 cases compared to Tuesday. Of the 27 cases, 18 are among people who attended at least one service at the church and nine are among their close contacts.

There are now a total of twelve cases associated with Woodlands Memory Care of Rockland.

There remain a total of 60 cases associated with the Brooks Pentecostal Church in Waldo County.

