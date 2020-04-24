MAINE, USA — EDITOR'S NOTE: In the above video, NEWS CENTER Maine's Clay Gordon demonstrates one of the proper ways to take off protective gloves.

Melanie Therrien never thought she would be teaching art classes virtually, but the COVID-19 coronavirus has forced her to do exactly that.

"I had to reinvent my business," said Therrien.

The owner of Wicked Illustrations Studio and Gallery in Lewiston said when she closed the doors, she didn't think it would be for this long.

"It's stressful," said Therrien.

She said she still wanted to bring the joy of painting to people, while keeping her business afloat.

"There's been great support from students in the community, coming and getting art supplies, art care packages. I've made some of those to off set some of the losses in art parties," said Therrien.

"Even if I don't need something from Melanie, I'm thinking maybe I can use another color or canvasses," said student Lisa Flynn.

Although learning how to draw and paint a sunflower and dragonfly through a screen can be difficult, it's what they have to do for now.

