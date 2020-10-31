Application deadline approaches for Old Port businesses

The City of Portland wrote on Twitter it would begin re-opening Exchange, Milk, Dana and Wharf Streets.

PORTLAND, Maine — Some streets in Portland's Old Port may be opening up to cars on Monday.

The city tweeted that staff will start to re-open Exchange, Milk, Dana, and Wharf Streets to traffic and parking.

The Portland city council voted two weeks ago to extend outdoor dining for restaurants in the city until January.

For restaurants that want to continue to operate outdoors on public streets and sidewalks, business owners will have to apply for another license.

That deadline is tomorrow and as of yesterday, the city had only received ten applications.

We've received 10 applications from businesses interested in continuing operating in parking

We've received 10 applications from businesses interested in continuing operating in parking lanes through January. The deadline for that application is November 1. — City of Portland, Maine (@CityPortland) October 30, 2020