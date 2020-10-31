Application deadline approaches for Old Port businesses

PORTLAND, Maine — Some streets in Portland's Old Port may be opening up to cars on Monday.
The city tweeted that staff will start to re-open Exchange, Milk, Dana, and Wharf Streets to traffic and parking.
The Portland city council voted two weeks ago to extend outdoor dining for restaurants in the city until January.
For restaurants that want to continue to operate outdoors on public streets and sidewalks, business owners will have to apply for another license.
That deadline is tomorrow and as of yesterday, the city had only received ten applications.
For business owners who want to apply for this permit, follow this link.