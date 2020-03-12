Another staff member test positive at Deer Isle nursing home

A Hancock County nursing home that is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak affecting more than half of its population has added another staff member to its list.

DEER ISLE, Maine — The Island Nursing Home and Care Center in Deer Isle has 52 cases, CDC reported Thursday.

35 residents and 17 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Three residents have died.

Jim Fisher, the town manager of Deer Isle, said they had a meeting with state public health and county emergency management officials on Sunday to discuss how to keep the virus from spreading.

Fisher says it was around Thanksgiving when they noticed that the virus was spreading quickly.

"The nursing home, of course, gets clients from all over the state but a large share of them are from this town and so their children and grandchildren live here," Fisher said. "So, they’ve been very concerned and I credit the director of the nursing home that he has not allowed families to visit since the outbreak began, but that makes it even harder now that people are sick and the children staying can't visit their parents".