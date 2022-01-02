Analysis: Death rates higher in less vaccinated Maine counties

This analysis comes amid a COVID surge hitting the state's hospitals hard.

MAINE, USA — Editor’s note: This video originally aired on Dec. 30, 2021.

Deaths rates in Maine from COVID-19 are three times higher in the state’s less-vaccinated counties than counties that are heavily vaccinated.

The Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram analysis compared highly vaccinated coastal counties — Cumberland, Lincoln, and Sagadahoc — with three counties that are not — Somerset, Piscataquis, and Franklin counties.

Dr. Laura Blaisdell, a South Portland pediatrician, and infectious disease expert, said there’s “no doubt in the scientific community that these vaccines have blunted the pandemic in really meaningful ways.”

