HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. — Social distancing and physical isolation are new concepts to most of us in these unprecedented times, but Brenda Walker has been living this way for the past year.

It’s all to protect her 12-year-old son Wyatt.

“He was a young, thriving boy who played competitive soccer. He was in fifth grade at school,” she said.

That all changed when Wyatt was diagnosed with aplastic anemia. It is a rare bone marrow failure disease that affects about one in every million people.



“It essentially means that your white blood cells stop working, and your red blood cells, and your platelets,” Brenda Walker said. “He was at an extreme risk for infections, not just from the outside world, but from within his own body.”



Wyatt's immune system was already weak, and after he received a bone marrow transplant this past summer, it was even more crucial to minimize his exposure to germs.



“We just kind of shut down our lives,” Brenda Walker said.



They have been staying home for a year. She's learned a lot from the experience. So now that we're all in a pandemic, she is sharing her best tips to stay healthy.



Some will be familiar. She said wash your hands often and thoroughly. She suggests wearing a hat or pulling your hair back into a ponytail to help keep your hands away from your face.

Take your shoes off as soon as you walk into your home, she said.

When it comes to talking to your children about what's going on, Walker, a third-grade teacher, says to be open and honest.



“They do understand something different is happening in the world. They might not tell you what they’re feeling, but they do need extra love and comfort too,” she said.

Walker wants parents who are staying at home to know that it’s okay to take some time for respite and relaxation. You don't always have to use your extra down time productively.



“Allow yourself grace … if today’s not the day to do all the housecleaning and the academics, know that that’s okay. Tomorrow will be here and you can get it done then,” she said.



Above all, Walker wants people to remember we're making these sacrifices to protect one another. And this too shall pass.



“It does make you realize how good things were even when they might have seemed tough. And how valuable the people in your life are to you," Walker said. "When any one of them is at risk of having something happen, it lets you know, ‘OK, I really love this person, and I need to keep them safe. So, what am I going to do, what’s possible for me to keep these people safe in my life?'"