All resident COVID-19 tests at Maine Veterans' Home in Bangor return negative

After a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, all residents were tested as a precautionary response.

BANGOR, Maine — The Maine Veterans' Home in Bangor has announced that after a round of COVID-19 tests, all of their residents have tested negative for the virus.

MVH had shared the news that on Thursday, August 13, a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to MVH, the positive test triggered increased precautions and the testing of staff and residents on the unit where that employee worked. They say the staff member that tested positive for COVID-19 on August 13, had last worked on Sunday, August 9, showed symptoms on Tuesday, August 11, was tested on Wednesday and the positive test was confirmed Thursday, Aug. 13.

The employee is in quarantine at home and will not return to work until medically cleared to do so.

The resident tests were conducted on Friday and the results were released Tuesday morning showing all negative results for the residents.