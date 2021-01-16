Alfred Fire & Rescue shut down due to COVID-19 outbreak

Town's firefighters, EMS personnel in quarantine after "multiple" staff members tested positive, selectmen said.

ALFRED, Maine — The Alfred Fire Department has been shut down and all fire and EMS personnel are in quarantine after multiple staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

All emergency calls for the York County town will be covered by Sanford, Waterboro, Lyman, Kennebunk, and Goodwins Mills, town selectmen announced Saturday.

"Obviously our fire and rescue personnel took all the precautions that are possible but considering all the close contact with other people it is not surprising this occurred," selectmen wrote in a Facebook post. "It's the reason first responders get the first doses of the vaccine, but as you know the numbers have surged recently and this is a reflection of that surge."

The York County Incident Management Team began vaccinating EMS staff on Dec. 30, 2020 and said at the time they would vaccinate 400 emergency responders that week.

However, Sanford Fire Chief Steve Benotti said at the time that some personnel chose not to be vaccinated, which he found "concerning."

"We put that emphasis on those employees knowing that by doing this, you are putting yourself and the rest of your crew at risk by not taking the vaccination," he said.

Residents of Alfred should continue to call 911 in the event of any emergency.