Like many restaurant owners, David Turin has had to close up shop and layoff his employees during the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic. While they're not getting paid, Turin says he wanted to make sure they all still had insurance during this work stoppage.

With that in mind, Turin has launched something he calls "Ales for Insurance". Bottom line, he's selling all 75 gallons of his draft beer, and all the proceeds will go toward health insurance for his workers.

Turin says, "We've got a $7,000 medical and dental premium due on May 1st. I don't know, I'm just figuring out what we can do to pay for it. So, we've got this beer, and that's going to basically fund a little of that money. So, that'll be good. I think maybe we can raise $2,500 or $3,000."

Turin says he'll make up the difference himself.

If you're interested in getting some beer, you first must find David's Restaurant on Facebook. There, you'll find all the beer choices. You can send David a direct message to arrange a pick-up time. He's handing it out this Friday and Saturday between 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm. The price is $10 a quart. (And a quart by the way is 2 pints.)

