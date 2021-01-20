Al Roker gets COVID-19 vaccine live on 'TODAY'

The "TODAY" weatherman qualified to get the vaccine in New York because he's over 65 years old.

NEW YORK — Al Roker is one step closer to being vaccinated against COVID-19.

The "TODAY" weatherman received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Tuesday, Jan. 19 live on air at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York.

According to the New York State Department of Health, Roker qualified to get the vaccine in New York because he's over 65 years old (born Aug. 20, 1954).

Roker said he continually logged in to the New York State Department of Health's website over the weekend in hopes of securing a vaccination appointment.

He also explained how he didn't want to jump the line when his brother suggested coming to his hospital, but he decided to register officially like everyone else.

Before getting the vaccine, Roker asked Lenox Hill medical director Dr. Daniel Baker a series of questions, including the necessity to wear masks after being vaccinated and the uncertainty of spreading the virus after being fully vaccinated.