After experiencing symptoms, Kennebunk High School student tests positive for COVID-19

KENNEBUNK, Maine — A student at Kennebunk High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to RSU 21 Superintendent Terri Cooper, the student's parents contacted the school on September 16 to say their child reported symptoms of COVID-19.

The student was then tested on Sept. 17 and, according to the parents, the test came back positive. The parents informed the school of the positive test result on Monday, Sept. 21 and Maine CDC confirmed the positive case on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Cooper said the student last attended school on Sept. 11 but has not been back since.

"We have followed COVID safety protocols and do not believe there was exposure given the timeline. We are informing family and staff out of an abundance of caution," Cooper said in a letter to RSU families. "We have contacted the CDC. We are committed to adhering to the guidelines set forth in Maine CDC’s Standard Operating Procedures and will provide further communication to keep you informed."

The school is located in York County, which Maine CDC has continually highlighted as an area of concern.