After being told to isolate, person with COVID-19 goes to Portland Jetport causing potential exposure

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control (CDC) reported on Monday that an individual with COVID-19 and a close contact of that individual went to the Portland International Jetport on Sunday, potentially exposing others to the virus.

The Maine CDC says the individual with COVID-19 tested positive late last week and was directed to isolate and a close contact of the positive individual was also directed to quarantine. Maine CDC says they became aware Sunday that the individual and one close contact intended to fly to Florida.

People who were at the Portland International Jetport between 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, may have been exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19, the Maine CDC says. The Maine CDC says those individuals should monitor themselves for symptoms and consult their health care provider to determine whether they should be tested.

Maine CDC staff communicated with the individual with COVID-19, who subsequently chose not to board the plane. The Maine CDC says the close contact of the positive individual was removed from a plane before takeoff and has not been confirmed to have COVID-19.

The individual with COVID-19 returned to isolation, and the close contact of that individual returned to quarantine.

The Maine CDC says people with COVID-19 must isolate until a public health official can confirm that they meet the criteria for recovery. Close contacts of people with COVID-19 must quarantine for 14 days, regardless of whether they receive a negative test result.