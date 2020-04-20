HAMPDEN, Maine — Virtual cocktail parties, Zoom meetings, more screens and fewer hugs and handshakes.

This is our new normal.

Many things have been canceled or postponed because of COVID-19 including the Boston Marathon which would have been run Monday.

"Myself and 30,000 other runners will be a part of history as we go down to the start line," Seth Poplaski said. Poplaski is a Hampden runner who was getting excited for his first marathon, raising money for Massachusetts General Hospital.

Instead, COVID-19 has postponed the event for the first time in its 124 years.

"I mean it's disappointing for sure," Poplaski said.

That disappointing feeling is felt by many as we adjust to the new coronavirus normal.

Whether that be for seniors who aren't going to have graduation, happy couples postponing their weddings, for anyone who has plans they were looking forward to.

"Some people may literally have to grieve that loss you cannot get some of those things back," Dr. Christine Selby said. Selby is a psychologist in Bangor.

Mane CDC Director, Dr. Nirav Shah spoke about his grief at last Friday's press briefing.

"I think many of us are not only grieving the lives of Maine people we have lost but also grieving the lives that we ourselves used to have, not too long ago," Shah said.

As for Poplaski, he's staying optimistic and hopes to run for his late grandfather who encouraged him to take on the Boston Marathon.

"When I first started running he had said you should set your eyes on Boston. Absolutely, go for that and I remember at the time I said there's no way, there's no chance I'd be able to run 26.2 miles," he said remembering his grandfather.

He said is sure he'll cross that finish line someday... but knows postponing the annual race was the right decision to keep everyone safe and healthy.

Boston Marathon officials took to social media first thing Monday morning. Thanking essential workers, "we'll wait to start until you reach the finish."

The Boston Marathon has been postponed to September 14.

