Additional National Guard members being deployed to Maine hospitals amid COVID surge

Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday that 169 more members of the Maine National Guard will be deployed to hospitals around the state.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Editor’s note: The above video aired on Dec. 21, 2021.

An additional 169 members of the Maine National Guard will be deployed to local hospitals next week as COVID cases continue to rise, Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday.

The members will serve in non-clinical support roles, which will let clinical staff focus on patients at health care facilities, according to a news release.

The Mills administration will release the deployment locations, which are being finalized and are subject to change, later this week.

In December, President Joe Biden announced that Maine would receive eight Federal Emergency Management Agency ambulances and crews that could help transport patients from full hospitals to other facilities.

The following hospitals hosted the federal teams, which were deployed to additional facilities throughout the state as needed:

Maine Medical Center, Portland

Southern Maine Health Care, Biddeford

Franklin Memorial Hospital, Farmington

Mid Coast Hospital, Brunswick

Central Maine Medical Center, Lewiston

MaineGeneral Medical Center, Augusta

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, Bangor

St. Joseph Hospital, Bangor