Additional COVID-19 cases linked to funeral in Sanford area

Attendees of multiple social clubs in the Sanford area may have also been exposed to the coronavirus, COVID-19

SANFORD, Maine — The total number of COVID-19 cases associated with a Sanford area funeral and reception on August 31 has increased to 10, the Maine CDC said Saturday.

The funeral took place outside at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale, and the reception happened indoors and outdoors at Sanford American Legion Post 443 on Main Street in Springvale. People now confirmed with COVID-19 that attended the funeral and reception went to social clubs in the area, potentially exposing others at those clubs to the virus.

The Maine CDC opened outbreak investigations for the reception, which now also includes the funeral, and for multiple social clubs earlier this week. It is also notifying close contacts of confirmed cases.

An epidemiological investigation determined links to cases at other social clubs.

Anyone who attended the funeral or reception or went to American Legion Post 443 since August 31 should watch for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, the Maine CDC said.

Additionally, attendees of the following clubs on the following dates were potentially exposed to the virus and should take the same steps:

Sanford Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9935 on Hutchenson Street in Sanford from August 24 to the present (outbreak opened 9/11/2020)

Lafayette Social Club on Winter Street in Sanford between August 27 and September 2 (outbreak opened 9/5/2020)

Wolves Club on High Street in Sanford from August 26 to the present

Springvale Social Club on Bridge Street in Springvale from September 1 to the present

Sanford Elks Lodge on Elm Street in Sanford from September 3 to the present

Amvets Sanford Post 3 on School Street in Sanford from August 26 to the present (outbreak opened 9/9/2020)

These outbreaks have not been linked to ongoing outbreak investigations at other sites in York County, but the epidemiological investigation continues.