Additional 300 doses of Moderna vaccine arrives in York County

Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Wells emergency medical technicians to be vaccinated in coming days, county says.

ALFRED, Maine — York County has received 300 additional doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and will continue to vaccinate emergency medical technicians (EMTs) throughout the week.

The York County Incident Management Team has worked with the Old Orchard Beach, Sanford and Kennebunk fire departments in recent weeks to vaccinate their EMTs, YCIMT chief and Buxton Fire Chief Nathan Schools said in a release. Beginning Tuesday, the YCIMT will begin providing the vaccine to EMTs from the Kennebunk, and then Kennebunkport and Wells fire departments.

The first Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were delivered to Central Maine Medical Center on Dec. 21.

A week prior, the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered at Maine Medical Center.

Once all 300 vaccines are administered in York County the next two weeks, 400 of 600 licensed EMTs in York County "will have been offered the opportunity to be vaccinated," the release states.