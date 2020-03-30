PORTLAND, Maine — The non-profit organization AARP Maine is hosting a live, statewide telephone town hall Monday with state leaders to discuss COVID-19.

Gov. Janet Mills, Sen. Angus King, Maine Dept. of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jean Lambrew, and Maine Dept. of Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman will join moderator Lori Parham, AARP Maine State Director, in the town hall.

They will discuss the global coronavirus pandemic, and provide resources to help Mainers protect themselves from the virus and prevent its spread, according to a press release.

The town hall will be from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday and will be streamed live here on NEWS CENTER Maine's website, mobile app, and Facebook page, as well as on the AARP Maine Facebook page.

AARP, founded in 1958, is a social welfare membership organization for people aged 50 and over and seeks to improve the quality of their lives. AARP opened an office in Portland in 2001.

NEWS CENTER Maine will update this story with information from the town hall.

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

