MAINE, USA — The information has changed rapidly during the coronavirus outbreak, and that's the case in Maine as well. Here's what's changed this week and how cities and towns across the state are taking action.

On Sunday, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 89 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state. As we head into Friday and the start of the weekend, there are now 155 confirmed cases.

Of those cases, there have been new positive tests in Waldo, Franklin, and Knox counties. There's also been evidence of community spread in the two counties hit hardest by the pandemic. So far this week, there are 37 new cases in York County there are 19 new cases.

Outside of the just the numbers, a lot has changed on the state level and for cities and towns.

The City of Portland has issued a stay-at-home order, requiring all residents to stay at home unless leaving for essential work of necessary goods, services and exercise. The City of South Portland followed suit shortly after.

On the state level, Governor Janet Mills has called for the closure of all non-essential forward-facing business in an effort to limit customer interaction and spread of COVID-19.

Also, many beaches across the state have closed to the public in an effort to limit the number of people congregating at the same location.

However through this all, we've seen 16 people across the state recover who tested positive for coronavirus, and more than 3,000 people have tested negative.

The Maine CDC is currently working to manage a backlog of tests that has grown to be over 1000.

