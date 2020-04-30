OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Eunice Savoy's birthday is a big deal.

Every year, friends and family pack the Clambake Restaurant in Scarborough to celebrate the woman everyone calls Nana.

But this year, on her 92nd birthday, COVID-19 had other plans.

"This is a bad time right now and people have to be careful. People have to stay at home especially older people. We all have to work together and we'll be fine, well come through" said Savoy.

Because of social distancing her family---she has 7 children, 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren---planned a parade in her honor.

One by one the long line of cars---carrying family and friends---drove by her house ---one car stopping briefly to deliver a surprise.

"They all wished me a happy birthday and I was so excited my great-grandchildren they got out and did a dance for me and it was the joy of my life."

And it's very clear that Nana is the joy of theirs.

Eunice was born in 1928. She grew up in Saco and was married to her husband Real for more than 65 years.

Her secret to a long life?

"Well, what you got to do is keep going. I started working after my children went to school and I have worked and worked and it makes you stronger."

She also recommends staying informed.

"You have to listen to the news, not all the time, once a day. See what's going on, get involved that's what you have to do and help other people if possible">

For Eunice, a woman who loved to dance, who is known for her pancakes and who never leaves home without lipstick on...there is nothing that means more to her than family.

"I just love them all and they love me and that's what keeps you going"

Words to live by... from Nana.

