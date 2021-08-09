9 emergency department staff test positive for COVID-19, Maine Medical Center confirms

The hospital reported the outbreak to the Maine CDC on August 5.

PORTLAND, Maine — Nine emergency department staff at Maine Medical Center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson.

The spokesperson said some of those nine staff were fully vaccinated, but they did not know how many of those nine were fully vaccinated.

The hospital reported the outbreak to the Maine CDC on August 5, according to Maine Department of Health and Human Services Communications Director Robert Long.

The spokesperson said staff have tested the hospital's full emergency department team.

They said the next step is expanding COVID testing to more emergency department support staff.

Maine Med has contacted all patients exposed in the emergency department and no one has tested positive for the virus at this point, according to the spokesperson.

Due to the increased spread of the virus, Maine Med had planned to re-instate visitor restrictions Monday, which include limiting visits for adult inpatients to one visitor a day between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

According to an internal Maine Medical Center memo obtained by NEWS CENTER Maine, "In the last few weeks, there have been 16 COVID + employees who have all been vaccinated."

NOTE: NEWS CENTER Maine has blurred a section of the document that does NOT pertain to the hospital's COVID outbreak.

In the memo, leadership urged staff to wear masks at all times, except when alone in a private office. "This means masks while at the scanners - no exceptions!"

The memo also said the hospital is looking at reinstating screeners at employee entrances to confirm employee daily screening is being done again.

"Will most likely reinstate mandatory eye protection again as well," the memo says.

MMC continues to require masking in its facilities and social distancing and hand hygiene whenever possible.