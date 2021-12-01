824 additional COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday marks single-day high for Maine; 4 more deaths

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS
- As of Wednesday, Maine CDC reported 824 additional COVID-19, coronavirus cases, and 4 additional reported deaths since Tuesday.
- 453 Mainers have died out of 31,150 total COVID-19 cases. 25,708 of these cases are confirmed by tests and 5,442 are probable.
- 1,201 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their illnesses, 11,809 Mainers have completed COVID isolation.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 13
The Maine CDC reported four additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 453 deaths.
The Maine CDC reported 824 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, which is the most reported on a single day since the pandemic began.
Of the 31,150 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 25,708 are confirmed by tests and 5,442 are probable.
1,201 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.
11,809 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.
The Maine CDC is scheduled to provide a state coronavirus update at 2 p.m. Wednesday. NEWS CENTER Maine will stream the update live on air, as well as on our website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and mobile app.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 12
The Maine CDC reported 11 additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 449 deaths.
The 11 additional deaths reported today include:
- One resident of Androscoggin County
- Four residents of Cumberland County
- One resident of Oxford County
- Three residents of Penobscot County
- One resident of Somerset County
- One resident of York County
Four of the people who died were women, while seven were men. Four were between 50 and 59 years old, four were between 70 and 79 years old, and three were 80 or older.
The Maine CDC reported 715 additional COVID-19 cases in the state.
Of the 30,326 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 25,163 are confirmed by tests and 5,163 are probable.
1,189 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses. There are currently 203 people in the hospital, 68 of whom are in critical care, and 27 are on a ventilator.
As of Tuesday, 58,083 people have been vaccinated:
- First doses: 51, 150
- Second doses: 6,933
The Maine CDC's next state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
