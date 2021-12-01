823 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Maine Friday; 16 more deaths

Find developments on the Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak as we work together to separate facts from fear. Friday, January 15, 2021.

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

FRIDAY, JANUARY 15

The Maine CDC reported 16 additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 477 deaths.

The Maine CDC reported 823 additional COVID-19 cases, which is one fewer than the single-day high for cases reported on a single day in Maine. 824 additional cases were reported on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Of the 32,781 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 26,923 are confirmed by tests and 5,858 are probable.

1,228 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.

11,876 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.

The Maine CDC is scheduled to provide a state coronavirus update at 2 p.m. Friday. NEWS CENTER Maine will stream it live on air, as well as on our website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and mobile app.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 14

The Maine CDC reported eight additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 461 deaths.

The Maine CDC reported 808 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Of the 31,958 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 26,334 are confirmed by tests and 5,624 are probable.

207 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine, with 64 being treated in intensive care units and 23 on ventilators.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 13

The Maine CDC reported four additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 453 deaths.

Two of the deaths announced Wednesday were residents of Penobscot County and two of the deaths were residents of York County; three were women and one was a man; and one was in their 70s and three were in their 80s.

The Maine CDC reported 824 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, which is the most reported on a single day since the pandemic began.

Of the 31,150 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 25,708 are confirmed by tests and 5,442 are probable.

1,201 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses. 207 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine, with 64 being treated in intensive care units and 23 on ventilators.

"Today (Wednesday) marks the high point of two concerning numbers," Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said. "The highest number of new daily cases, as well as the highest number of Maine people who are in the hospital. These come on a day when the nation recorded, at least yesterday, its highest number of deaths - more than 4,400 in a single day."

Shah reiterated that, even though vaccines are being administered to some high-risk groups, Mainers cannot let their guards down.

"The old fashioned classics - wearing a mask, physically distancing, and avoiding crowds - are just as relevant today as they were at the start of the pandemic," Shah said. "Simply put, those actions save lives."

11,809 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.

Cumulatively, there have been 62,004 vaccine doses administered across the state. Of those, 52,511 are first doses. As of Wednesday morning, 8,493 Maine people have received both a first and second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Mills adjusts COVID-19 vaccine plan in line with federal recommendations

A day after the federal government recommended that states update their COVID-19 vaccine protocols, Gov. Janet Mills announced Wednesday that additional emergency personnel, those who support the state's COVID-19 infrastructure, and adults age 70 and older will be prioritized.

The announcement followed recommendations announced Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which recommended vaccinating people most vulnerable to COVID-19 as soon as possible.

Additional emergency first responders and public safety personnel, and critical COVID-19 response personnel are now included in Phase 1a of Maine's response plan, according to a release. Officials hope to complete Phase 1a by February.

Phase 1B, now slated to begin this month, now includes adults age 70 and older and those with high-risk medical conditions, according to the release. Information about how the vaccine will be available to those people will be available next week, Mills said.

“As we distribute the vaccine and adapt our strategy to meet Maine’s needs, my fundamental goal is to save lives. Maine is predominantly an older state, and we have a large number of people with high-risk medical conditions. These folks are exactly who face the greatest risks from the virus,” Mills said in the release. “Given they are at a greater risk of serious illness or death, it is appropriate to first target the limited supply of vaccine Maine receives to that population.”

“As our vaccination efforts expand to include more at-risk Maine people, velocity and equity continue to guide our planning,” Dr. Nirav D. Shah, Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said in the release. “As we await information from our federal partners on how quickly they can provide the vaccine needed for this next phase, we recommend that Maine people continue to wear face masks in public, stay at least 6 feet apart, and avoid non-essential gatherings with people who don’t live with them.”

New Maine CDC outbreak investigations

Six cases at Maine Coast Senior Health

Five cases at Coastal Shores Residential Care in Brunswick

11 cases at the Consigli Construction site at Maine Molecular

Six cases at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth

Three cases at The Cedars in Portland

Three cases at Winterberry Heights Assisted Living & Memory Care in Bangor

More Wednesday Updates:

Exactly 3 months ago, Maine recorded 28 new coronavirus cases.



Today? A record-high 824 new cases.



This is the worst the virus has ever been in Maine; please, increase your vigilance and wear a mask. For yourself, and for your loved ones. https://t.co/GOuKf3HDD3 — Senator Angus King (@SenAngusKing) January 13, 2021

TUESDAY, JANUARY 12

The Maine CDC reported 11 additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 449 deaths.

The 11 additional deaths reported today include:

One resident of Androscoggin County

Four residents of Cumberland County

One resident of Oxford County

Three residents of Penobscot County

One resident of Somerset County

One resident of York County

Four of the people who died were women, while seven were men. Four were between 50 and 59 years old, four were between 70 and 79 years old, and three were 80 or older.

The Maine CDC reported 715 additional COVID-19 cases in the state.

Of the 30,326 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 25,163 are confirmed by tests and 5,163 are probable.

1,189 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses. There are currently 203 people in the hospital, 68 of whom are in critical care, and 27 are on a ventilator.

As of Tuesday, 58,083 people have been vaccinated:

First doses: 51, 150

Second doses: 6,933

The Maine CDC's next state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

