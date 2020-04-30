PORTLAND, Maine — On Wednesday, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah alerted the public of a coronavirus outbreak at the Tyson food plant in Portland.

Dr. Shah said all employees who tested positive were sent home and are not currently working.

The Maine CDC also recommended that all employees at the plant get tested for COVID-19.

During Wednesday's coronavirus update, Dr. Shah also noted an outbreak at Hope House in Bangor. There are now 21 confirmed cases among guests and staff at that facility.

As of Wednesday, there were 1,056 confirmed cases in Maine. Of those 1,056 people, 615 have recovered.

52 people in Maine who have tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

