8 active COVID-19 cases across UMaine System

There are three cases at UMaine at Augusta, four cases at UMaine in Orono, and one case at UMaine Farmington.

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine System (UMS) is reporting eight known and active cases of COVID-19 across its campuses in its update on Monday.

There are three cases, including one new case of an off-campus, full online student, at the UMaine at Augusta campus. The new case was identified independently of UMS screening.

At the UMaine campus in Orono, there are four known cases, and there is one known case at UMaine Farmington.

These cases bring the System's total case count to eight among its 30,000 students, faculty, and staff.

"I have to give a lot of credit to our students they're taking this virus extremely serious," USM President Glenn Cummings said last week.

USM is limiting class sizes and offering a lot of online options. The school has put up social distance signage, set up tents for students to socialize safely, and is also conducting random testing.

Malloy says students, faculty, and staff have been vigilant about following safety guidelines and protocols like wearing masks, washing hands, and socially distancing.

"It's all part of a well-laid plan that's working so far and we're really proud of that fact."

UMS Chancellor Dannel Malloy says right now, their infection rate is low.

Since the start of the fall semester, they have tested 20,403 people and to date, there have been 18 positive results throughout the entire UMaine system. About 48 hours pass from the time a test sample is collected and when the results are known.

There are currently no other known cases at the other University of Maine System universities, which include UMaine at Fort Kent, UMaine at Presque Isle, University of Southern Maine, and the UMaine School of Law.