782 additional COVID-19 cases, 41 additional deaths reported in Maine Friday

FRIDAY, JANUARY 8
The Maine CDC reported 41 additional COVID-19-related deaths Friday, which is the most additional deaths reported on a single day since the pandemic began. However, this does not mean all these deaths occurred Thursday.
The state death toll now stands at 426 deaths.
The previous high for additional deaths reported on a single day was 20 additional deaths reported on Dec. 1, 2020. Some entities that provide information required to confirm that deaths are COVID-related were not available because of the Thanksgiving holiday, which contributed to the tally of COVID-related deaths in that day’s update.
The Maine CDC reported 782 additional COVID-19 cases Friday.
Of the 28,407 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 23,803 are confirmed by tests and 4,604 are probable.
1,150 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.
11,690 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.
The Maine CDC is scheduled to provide a state coronavirus update at 2 p.m. Friday. NEWS CENTER Maine will stream it live on air, as well as on our website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and mobile app.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 7
The Maine CDC reported 13 additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 385 deaths.
The additional deaths reported Thursday are:
- A man in his 80s from Aroostook County
- A man in his 40s from Aroostook County
- A woman in her 60s from Cumberland County
- A man in his 60s from Hancock County
- A woman in her 90s from Hancock County
- A woman in her 90s from Hancock County
- A woman in her 70s from Kennebec County
- A man in his 60s from Oxford County
- A woman in her 80s from Oxford County
- A man in his 80s from York County
- A woman in her 90s from York County
- A man in his 70s from York County
- A man older than 80 from York County
The Maine CDC reported 535 additional COVID-19 cases.
Of the 27,625 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 23,193 are confirmed by tests and 4,432 are probable.
1,135 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses. Currently, 202 are hospitalized, 55 of whom are in the ICU, and 25 of whom are on a ventilator.
11,658 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.
As of Thursday, there have been 42,317 cumulative vaccinations in Maine.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 6
The Maine CDC reported three additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 372 deaths.
The Maine CDC reported 525 additional COVID-19 cases.
Of the 27,090 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 22,794 are confirmed by tests and 4,296 are probable.
1,124 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.
- Total currently hospitalized = 191
- In critical care = 54
- On a ventilator = 21
- Available critical care beds = 88
- Total critical care beds = 387
- Available ventilators = 218
- Total ventilators = 318
- Alternative ventilators = 443
11,607 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.
As of Wednesday morning, 38,065 people in Maine have received doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said that number will continue to go up as vaccinations continue across the state.
New outbreak investigations by Maine CDC:
- Three cases at the Pinnacle Health and Rehabilitation Center in South Portland
- Four cases at the Our Lady of Ransom church in Mechanic Falls
- Three cases at The Landing at Cape Elizabeth
- Four cases at the Penobscot County Courthouse
