748 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maine Wednesday marks most reported on a single day yet; 8 new deaths

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS
- As of Wednesday, Maine CDC reported 748 additional COVID-19, coronavirus cases and 8 additional deaths.
- 311 Mainers have died out of 20,491 total COVID-19 cases. 17,695 of these cases are confirmed by tests and 2,796 are probable.
- 170 Mainers are currently hospitalized, 10,884 Mainers have recovered.
- Governor Janet Mills updates COVID-19 travel restrictions
- Coronavirus face coverings now mandated by the state
- VERIFY: Requirement to wear a face mask does not violate constitutional rights
- Maine is open for business, here's what you need to know
- Read about all the important coronavirus-related orders currently in place in Maine
- Going out? CDC shares tips to stay safe amid coronavirus pandemic
- Filing for unemployment still dominating discussions around Maine. Here's our story on how to file for Maine unemployment. You can scroll down for more resources available to Mainers
- If you are a business owner, please register your business. If you want to support a local business, enter your zip code and find out what’s OPEN NEAR YOU.
- Subscribe to 'break time with NEWS CENTER Maine' our new newsletter. Delivered to your email inbox for your break time.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 23
The Maine CDC reported eight additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 311 deaths.
The Maine CDC reported 748 additional COVID-19 cases, which is the most reported on a single day since the pandemic began. The previous single-day high was 590 additional cases reported Thursday, Dec. 17.
Of the 20,491 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 17,695 are confirmed by tests and 2,796 are probable.
The Maine CDC is scheduled to provide a state coronavirus update at 2 p.m. Wednesday. NEWS CENTER Maine will stream it live on air, as well as on our website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and mobile app.
- Breast milk being studied as potential treatment for COVID-19
- Maine ACLU calls for state to prioritize jails and prisons in COVID-19 vaccine plan
- US reaches deal with Pfizer for 100 million more coronavirus vaccine doses
- Trump demands Congress send bill with $2,000 stimulus checks; Pelosi agrees
- Biden says he plans 3rd coronavirus relief stimulus check to Americans
- Biden addresses COVID-19 bill, holiday pandemic precautions
RESOURCES
- Maine food resources and retail adjustments
- How to file for Maine unemployment
- Beginning of plan to reopen Maine schools
- Will you get a stimulus check if you receive Social Security or disability, or didn’t file a tax return?
- Stimulus check calculator: See how much you'll likely be getting
- Millions of Americans will soon get stimulus checks. But here's who won't.
- Maine small businesses can apply for 'forgivable loans'
MAINE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 BACKGROUND
The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.
The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.
The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others
The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is holding coronavirus briefings on Tuesdays and Thursdays with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine