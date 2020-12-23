735 additional COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths reported in Maine Thursday

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS
- As of Thursday, Maine CDC reported 735 additional COVID-19, coronavirus cases and 6 additional deaths.
- 317 Mainers have died out of 21,226 total COVID-19 cases. 18,258 of these cases are confirmed by tests and 2,968 are probable.
- 187 Mainers are currently hospitalized, 11,078 Mainers have recovered.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 24
The Maine CDC reported six additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 317 deaths.
The Maine CDC reported 735 additional COVID-19 cases. This is the second-highest number of cases reported on a single day since the pandemic began. The most reported on a single day was 748 cases reported Wednesday.
Of the 21,226 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 18,258 of these cases are confirmed by tests and 2,968 are probable.
11,078 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 23
The Maine CDC reported eight additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 311 deaths.
The Maine CDC reported 748 additional COVID-19 cases, which is the most reported on a single day since the pandemic began. The previous single-day high was 590 additional cases reported Thursday, Dec. 17.
Of the 20,491 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 17,695 are confirmed by tests and 2,796 are probable.
Maine DHHS announced Wednesday that the Maine CDC will place its fourth order for doses of COVID-19 vaccine tomorrow for 19,125 people to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Operation Warp Speed. This order will represent the fourth in a series of vaccine requests that Maine CDC will file in the coming weeks and months, as specified by Operation Warp Speed, as part of Maine's distribution plan for the vaccine.
Maine CDC's planned order Thursday reflects the maximum number of doses that the federal government recently informed Maine would be available for the third week of distribution. Combined with the previous orders, Maine expects to have enough to vaccinate approximately 64,775 people in the first three weeks of distribution.
Since COVID-19 vaccination began in Maine on December 15, 8,001 frontline health care workers have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Maine DHHS also announced Wednesday the launch of a new text messaging service to alert Maine people who test positive for COVID-19 of steps to take to protect their health and limit the spread of the virus, as part of a comprehensive plan to adapt Maine's response to the pandemic.
Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 23, people who test positive for COVID-19 and voluntarily provide their telephone number to their testing site will receive a text message from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) indicating that they should isolate for 10 days at home and inform close contacts of potential exposure to the virus. Recipients will also be directed to further information on the Maine CDC website. The message from Maine CDC will come from the number 22300.
As previously announced, Maine CDC will continue to call people at greater risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19, such as older Mainers, health care workers, and people in congregate settings, and investigate their cases and notify their close contacts. All other people who test positive will receive the text message and a call from the Maine DHHS Call Center.
The Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) confirmed the first COVID-19 related death. The man in his 70s was a resident of the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston. The MDOC is limited in releasing further information about this case in order to abide by privacy requirements. This passing will be included in Maine CDC’s data.
RESOURCES
MAINE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 BACKGROUND
The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.
The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.
The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others
The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is holding coronavirus briefings on Tuesdays and Thursdays with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine