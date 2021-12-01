715 additional COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths reported in Maine Tuesday

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS
- As of Tuesday, Maine CDC reported 715 additional COVID-19, coronavirus cases, and 11 additional reported deaths since Monday.
- 449 Mainers have died out of 30,326 total COVID-19 cases. 25,163 of these cases are confirmed by tests and 5,163 are probable.
- 1,189 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their illnesses, 11,768 Mainers have completed COVID isolation.
- Governor Janet Mills updates COVID-19 travel restrictions
- Coronavirus face coverings now mandated by the state
- VERIFY: Requirement to wear a face mask does not violate constitutional rights
- Maine is open for business, here's what you need to know
- Read about all the important coronavirus-related orders currently in place in Maine
- Going out? CDC shares tips to stay safe amid coronavirus pandemic
- Filing for unemployment still dominating discussions around Maine. Here's our story on how to file for Maine unemployment. You can scroll down for more resources available to Mainers
- If you are a business owner, please register your business. If you want to support a local business, enter your zip code and find out what’s OPEN NEAR YOU.
- Subscribe to 'break time with NEWS CENTER Maine' our new newsletter. Delivered to your email inbox for your break time.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 12
The Maine CDC reported 11 additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 449 deaths.
The Maine CDC reported 715 additional COVID-19 cases in the state.
Of the 30,326 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 25,163 are confirmed by tests and 5,163 are probable.
1,189 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.
11,768 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.
The Maine CDC's next state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
- Democratic leaders want free COVID testing, vaccinations
- US asking states to speed vaccine, not hold back 2nd dose
- Some Maine businesses can start applying for another round of PPP loans this week
- Second lawmaker in lockdown tests positive for COVID-19
- Maine food pantries see high demand for food
- China says WHO experts to arrive Thursday for virus origins investigation
- Possible COVID-19 exposure for lawmakers sheltering during riot
THE COVID-19 DATA
MAINE COVID-19 RESOURCES
- Maine food resources and retail adjustments
- How to file for Maine unemployment
- Beginning of plan to reopen Maine schools
- Will you get a stimulus check if you receive Social Security or disability, or didn’t file a tax return?
- Stimulus check calculator: See how much you'll likely be getting
- Millions of Americans will soon get stimulus checks. But here's who won't.
- Maine small businesses can apply for 'forgivable loans'