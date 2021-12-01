715 additional COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths reported in Maine Tuesday

Find developments on the Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak as we work together to separate facts from fear. Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

TUESDAY, JANUARY 12

The Maine CDC reported 11 additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 449 deaths.

The Maine CDC reported 715 additional COVID-19 cases in the state.

Of the 30,326 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 25,163 are confirmed by tests and 5,163 are probable.

1,189 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.

11,768 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.

The Maine CDC's next state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

