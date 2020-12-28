700 additional COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths reported in Maine Friday

Find developments on the Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak as we work together to separate facts from fear. Friday, January 1, 2021

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

FRIDAY, JANUARY 1

The Maine CDC reported four additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 351 deaths.

The additional deaths reported Friday were:

A woman in her 90s from Cumberland County

A woman in her 80s from Penobscot County

A man in his 90s from Washington County

A woman in 80s from Washington County

The Maine CDC reported 700 additional COVID-19 cases.

Of the 24,901 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 21,144 are confirmed by tests and 3,757 are probable.

Cumulative reported vaccinations = 30,877

Total currently hospitalized = 188

In critical care = 48

On a ventilator = 19

Available critical care beds = 111

Total critical care beds = 376

Available ventilators = 234

Total ventilators = 320

Alternative ventilators = 443

The next Maine CDC state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 4.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 31

The Maine CDC reported 13 additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 347 deaths.

The additional deaths reported Thursday were:

A man in his 80s from Aroostook County

A woman in her 60s from Aroostook County

A woman in her 70s from Aroostook County

A woman in her 90s from Aroostook County

A woman in her 80s from Cumberland County

A woman in her 90s from Cumberland County

A woman in her 90s from Cumberland County

A woman in her 80s from Hancock County

A man in his 50s from Oxford County

A man in his 70s from Oxford County

A man in his 70s from Oxford County

A man in his 90s from York County

A man in his 80s from York County

The Maine CDC reported 702 additional COVID-19 cases.

Of the 24,201 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 20,637 are confirmed by tests and 3,564 are probable.

1,065 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.

11,374 Mainers have completed COVID isolation.

The next Maine CDC state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 4.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 30

The Maine CDC reported one additional death of a person with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 334 deaths.

The Maine CDC reported 590 additional COVID-19 cases.

Of the 23,499 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 20,064 are confirmed by tests and 3,435 are probable.

11,248 Mainers have completed COVID isolation.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said Wednesday that 23,527 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the state thus far. In other words, more people have been vaccinated for COVID-19 than have had COVID-19 in Maine.

"There is still of course a long road ahead of us with respect to COVID-19 but we are continuing our work around vaccination and will continue to do so," Shah said.

Shah said three additional health care workers have reported allergic reactions after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. This is in addition to one person who reported a similar reaction last week. Of those four allergic reactions, two were among people who received the Pfizer vaccine and two were among people who received the Moderna vaccine. Shah said all four people have recovered and are doing fine.

"The bottom line here is that though these reactions can and will occur, there is a system in place to detect them quickly, to take action upon them, and to report them to Maine CDC as well as to the U.S. CDC," Shah said. "Reactions to any kind of medication, whether it's penicillin or the new COVID vaccine, can and will occur. What gives me confidence in the vaccine, as well as in the system, is that we are aware of these, we are receiving reports of them, and the system to monitor for them, find them, and take action upon them is working as intended."

Gov. Mills extends early closing requirement for restaurants, bars, certain businesses

As Maine's positivity rate for COVID-19 reaches 5.43 percent over the past week, Gov. Janet Mills on Wednesday extended a requirement that restaurants, bars, and certain other businesses close by 9 p.m. each night.

The requirement, which took effect Nov. 20, was set to expire Jan. 3, 2021, but will continue until further notice, according to a release from Mills' office.

“With more people getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from COVID-19 in Maine, it is clear we cannot afford to relax this rule now, especially as we wait to see the full impact of the holiday season on the rate of the virus transmission in our state,” Mills said in the release. “Maintaining an early closing time for businesses will keep them open for the majority of their operating hours while curbing late-night gatherings where we are more likely to lower our guard. I encourage all Maine people who want to sustain their favorite small business through these winter months to continue to order take out or delivery which is still allowed after closing time.”

Maine DHHS awards $5.2M in relief grants to 54 health care organizations

Maine DHHS announced Wednesday that it has awarded $5.2 million in grants to 54 health care organizations that serve residents with MaineCare to help sustain vital health services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Maine Health Care Financial Relief Program, announced in November, is modeled on the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development's (DECD) Maine Economic Recovery Grant program. Health care organizations that were ineligible for funding through the DECD program, such as hospitals and nursing homes of any size and health care providers with over 250 employees, were eligible for these grants. The program is backed by federal CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds and provides up to $100,000 in financial relief to an organization to address business disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To qualify, health care organizations must have served MaineCare members in 2020.

The bulk of the funding was awarded to Maine hospitals and nursing homes, with grants also received by providers of children’s behavioral health and home health and hospice care.

"These grants offer new, immediate relief to hospitals and nursing homes that are providing vital health care throughout Maine," Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said. "As we continue to learn more about additional sources of federal relief funding, these grants will support Maine’s health providers at a critical time.”

“Health care providers around the state continue to work tirelessly to care for Mainers on the front lines of the pandemic,” Heather Johnson, Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD), said. “We are happy to support this critical infrastructure.”

DECD is administering the grant program in coordination with DHHS. The award amounts were based on demonstrated need, accounting for other sources of funding providers have accessed, to offset revenue losses related to the pandemic.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 29

The additional deaths reported today are:

A man in his 70s from Androscoggin County A woman in her 90s from Cumberland County A woman in her 80s from Cumberland County A woman in her 80s from Oxford County A woman in her 70s from Penobscot County A man in his 60s from Penobscot County A woman in her 80s from York County

Total currently hospitalized: 184

In critical care: 48

On a ventilator: 19

Available critical care beds: 106

Total critical care beds: 380

Available ventilators: 229

Total ventilators: 318

Alternative ventilators: 443

Monday, December 28

The Maine CDC reported three additional deaths of people with COVID-19 since Sunday. The state death toll stands at 326 deaths.

The Maine CDC reported 439 additional COVID-19 cases since Sunday.

Of the 22,319 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 19,128 of these cases are confirmed by tests and 3,191 are probable.

189 people in Maine are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those 189, 54 are being treated in intensive care units and 17 are on ventilators.

11,184 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolations.

In the Maine CDC briefing Monday, Dr. Nirav Shah said health officials across the state and country are expecting to see an increase in COVID-19 cases due to people arriving back to Maine after the holidays. An uptick in cases is expected due to possible exposure from holiday gatherings. Shah said Maine hospitals are ready for this possibility with testing supplies, PPE, and 114 open and staffed ICU beds available.

“That's a good sign,” Shah said.

He also gave updates on two outbreaks that the Maine CDC is investigating.

ADUSA, Hannaford's distribution center in Winthrop, has 21 cases of COVID-19 all among employees. Sheepscot Village Daycare in Newcastle has three cases of COVID-19. The small private childcare program shut down on Dec. 21 and will reopen when it gets the all-clear from the Maine CDC.

17,180 Maine people have received their first dose of the COVD-19 vaccine. The state is still in the midst of Phase 1a, which focuses on people who work in hospitals and home health. Shah said other providers will receive the vaccine "very soon," but Maine has received less than the excepted amount of vaccines, so Phase 1a will take longer to complete than expected.

THE COVID-19 DATA

