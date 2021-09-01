68 students, 5 teachers in quarantine after coronavirus detected within RSU 14

An individual connected Windham High School and another connected to a primary school in the district tested positive for the COVID-19 earlier this week

WINDHAM, Maine — A number of RSU 14 teachers and students are in quarantine after possibly being exposed to the Coronavirus.

RSU 14 school officials released a notice Saturday explaining five teachers and 68 students within the district were quarantining after an individual within the high school and another at an elementary school tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

The news comes after a record number of coronavirus related deaths were reported during Friday's press briefing with Maine's CDC Director, Dr. Nirav Shah. 41 deaths were reported. Just five of those happened this year, the others happened throughout December.

According to the release, the last time the individual was present at the high school was January, 7th; the last time the individual was present at the elementary school was January, 4th.

"A school representative has contacted those students and staff members who are considered to be “close contacts” of the individual who tested positive.. close contacts have been asked to quarantine for 10 days from last exposure," the release said.

"Those students and staff members who are quarantined will continue the educational process remotely.. a negative test result does not remove the need for a close contact to quarantine."

This notice comes two days after parents were notified about the original cases at Manchester Elementary in Windham.

District officials say three separate, non-school associated COVID-19 cases are being investigated. While officials say Maine CDC is treating the investigation as an outbreak, they expect the case to be closed after the 14-day incubation period.