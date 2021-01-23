662 additional COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths reported in Maine Tuesday

Find developments on the Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak as we work together to separate facts from fear, Tuesday, January 26, 2021

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

TUESDAY, JANUARY 26

The Maine CDC reported 11 additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 558 deaths.

The Maine CDC reported 662 additional COVID-19 cases in the state.

Of the 37,708 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 30,496 are confirmed by tests and 7,212 are probable.

12,275 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.

MONDAY, JANUARY 25

The Maine CDC reported three additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 547 deaths.

The Maine CDC reported 259 additional COVID-19 cases in the state.

Of the 37,046 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 30,108 are confirmed by tests and 6,938 are probable.

Cumulative reported vaccinations = 110,332

First doses = 87,292

Second doses = 23,040

Total currently hospitalized = 193

In critical care = 59

On a ventilator = 20

12,245 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 24

The Maine CDC reported 0 additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 544 deaths.

According to the Maine CDC:

Cumulative reported vaccinations = 109,262

First doses = 86,605

Second doses = 22,657

Total currently hospitalized = 189

In critical care = 55

On a ventilator = 20

Available critical care beds = 95

Total critical care beds = 394

Available ventilators = 224

Total ventilators = 320

Alternative ventilators = 443

The Maine CDC reported 189 additional COVID-19 cases in the state.

Of the 36,787 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 29,913 are confirmed by tests and 6,874 are probable.

12,225* Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.

Cumulative reported vaccinations = 98,371

First doses = 78,395

Second doses = 19,876

Total currently hospitalized = 190

In critical care = 61

On a ventilator = 19

MAINE COVID CORONAVIRUS DATA

MAINE COVID RESOURCES