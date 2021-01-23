x
Coronavirus

662 additional COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths reported in Maine Tuesday

Find developments on the Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak as we work together to separate facts from fear, Tuesday, January 26, 2021

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

TUESDAY, JANUARY 26

The Maine CDC reported 11 additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 558 deaths.

The Maine CDC reported 662 additional COVID-19 cases in the state.

Of the 37,708 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 30,496 are confirmed by tests and 7,212 are probable.

12,275 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.

The Maine CDC is scheduled to provide a state coronavirus update at 2 p.m. Tuesday. NEWS CENTER Maine will stream the update live on air, as well as on our website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and mobile app.

Credit: NCM

MONDAY, JANUARY 25

The Maine CDC reported three additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 547 deaths.

The Maine CDC reported 259 additional COVID-19 cases in the state.

Of the 37,046 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 30,108 are confirmed by tests and 6,938 are probable.

  • Cumulative reported vaccinations = 110,332
  • First doses = 87,292
  • Second doses = 23,040
  • Total currently hospitalized = 193
  • In critical care = 59
  • On a ventilator = 20

12,245 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.

The Maine CDC's next state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Credit: NCM

SUNDAY, JANUARY 24 

The Maine CDC reported 0 additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 544 deaths.

According to the Maine CDC:

  • Cumulative reported vaccinations = 109,262
  • First doses = 86,605
  • Second doses = 22,657
  • Total currently hospitalized = 189
  • In critical care = 55
  • On a ventilator = 20
  • Available critical care beds = 95
  • Total critical care beds = 394
  • Available ventilators = 224
  • Total ventilators = 320
  • Alternative ventilators = 443

The Maine CDC reported 189 additional COVID-19 cases in the state.

Of the 36,787 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 29,913 are confirmed by tests and 6,874 are probable. 

12,225* Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.

  • Cumulative reported vaccinations = 98,371
  • First doses = 78,395
  • Second doses = 19,876
  • Total currently hospitalized = 190
  • In critical care = 61
  • On a ventilator = 19

The Maine CDC's next state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

MAINE COVID CORONAVIRUS DATA

MAINE COVID RESOURCES

NEWS CENTER MAINE COVID YOUTUBE PLAYLIST

