WATCH LIVE: York County officials provide updates on EMT vaccination operation

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 30

The Maine CDC reported one additional death of a person with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 334 deaths.

The Maine CDC reported 590 additional COVID-19 cases.

Of the 23,499 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 20,064 are confirmed by tests and 3,435 are probable.

11,248 Mainers have completed COVID isolation.

The Maine CDC is scheduled to provide a state coronavirus update at 2 p.m. Wednesday. NEWS CENTER Maine will stream it live on air, as well as on our website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and mobile app.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 29

The additional deaths reported today are:

A man in his 70s from Androscoggin County A woman in her 90s from Cumberland County A woman in her 80s from Cumberland County A woman in her 80s from Oxford County A woman in her 70s from Penobscot County A man in his 60s from Penobscot County A woman in her 80s from York County

Total currently hospitalized: 184

In critical care: 48

On a ventilator: 19

Available critical care beds: 106

Total critical care beds: 380

Available ventilators: 229

Total ventilators: 318

Alternative ventilators: 443

Monday, December 28

The Maine CDC reported three additional deaths of people with COVID-19 since Sunday. The state death toll stands at 326 deaths.

The Maine CDC reported 439 additional COVID-19 cases since Sunday.

Of the 22,319 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 19,128 of these cases are confirmed by tests and 3,191 are probable.

189 people in Maine are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those 189, 54 are being treated in intensive care units and 17 are on ventilators.

11,184 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolations.

In the Maine CDC briefing Monday, Dr. Nirav Shah said health officials across the state and country are expecting to see an increase in COVID-19 cases due to people arriving back to Maine after the holidays. An uptick in cases is expected due to possible exposure from holiday gatherings. Shah said Maine hospitals are ready for this possibility with testing supplies, PPE, and 114 open and staffed ICU beds available.

“That's a good sign,” Shah said.

He also gave updates on two outbreaks that the Maine CDC is investigating.

ADUSA, Hannaford's distribution center in Winthrop, has 21 cases of COVID-19 all among employees. Sheepscot Village Daycare in Newcastle has three cases of COVID-19. The small private childcare program shut down on Dec. 21 and will reopen when it gets the all-clear from the Maine CDC.

17,180 Maine people have received their first dose of the COVD-19 vaccine. The state is still in the midst of Phase 1a, which focuses on people who work in hospitals and home health. Shah said other providers will receive the vaccine "very soon," but Maine has received less than the excepted amount of vaccines, so Phase 1a will take longer to complete than expected.

