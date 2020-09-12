59-year-old tradition reinvented due to COVID-19

The Christmas tree lot in Mill Creek Park is now hybrid. You can pick a Maine grown tree in person or for the first time, choose your tree online

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — If you live or work in the South Portland area, you have no doubt seen the Christmas tree lot in Mill Creek Park.

It's a tradition that started 59 years ago by the South Portland/Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club.

This year, that tradition had to be reinvented to make sure the club's biggest fundraiser could still happen.

"Every year people come in and say I've been buying my tree since such and such for years," said David Bagdasarian, the incoming president and this year's tree chairman for the South Portland Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club.

Bagdasarian says he's never seen a year quite like this one.

"We've had a lot of first-time tree buyers. People are buying sooner and coming out in droves."

They're people looking to find that perfect Maine grown Christmas tree in a re-designed, COVID compliant tree lot.

"We re-designed the lot, set it up the lots with ample spacing so it seems we don't have people on top of each other like in years past."

The rotary club also created a virtual option this year due to COVID-19.

15 to 20 percent of people so far have chosen to buy their tree online thanks to Bagdasarian and his son who created an e-commerce website.

"Every product we sell at the lot is listed on the website. The trees are sold by size. People can click on the tree they want, buy a wreath they want and this year add we also added some accessories like a tree stand."

Once the order is placed, people can pick it up curbside.

"It's a hybrid sale and it's appealing to both sides of the spectrum."

For the first time, the rotary club is also delivering. With the help of the Casco Bay line, trees can get to people who live on Long or Great Diamond Island.

The increased sales, particularly during a pandemic, are critical for the success of the rotary's largest fundraiser.

Since 1962, when the rotary club first started the tree lot, a lot of money has been raised to support service projects and charitable organizations in the community.

"It began in 1962 and we netted $442. Since that time and in the 59 continuous years into this year, we're well over a million dollars in money raised, net, that goes back into our community here," said Bagdasarian.