ST. LOUIS — Last month Marcia Key was excited about celebrating her 57th year around the sun.

"We had a great celebration on March 14th. My actual birthday is on March 17 and I celebrated my birthday and St. Patty's Day," said a jubilant Key.

But, when the celebrations ended.

"On March 18, I felt like I was hit by a Mack Truck," recalled Marcia.

The Florissant mom and entrepreneur, who's an avid runner, didn't have any energy.

"For me, sluggish and slow are just impossible. Each day I was feeling worse and couldn't hold anything down," said Key

Ten days later, Key's husband took her to DePaul Hospital in North St. Louis County.

"I wasn't ridiculously feverish. I didn't have a cough, a sore throat, none of that," Key said.

While Marcia didn't show any obvious signs, doctors diagnosed her with coronavirus the same day she was admitted to the hospital.

"There's no greater fear than I'm not gonna say goodbye to my children and my grandchildren. Yes, I feared I was going to die," said Marcia with tears in her eyes

Marcia admits she gave up when she was in the hospital, but nurses, doctors and her family kept pulling for her.

"When I heard she was on a breathing machine, my heart just sunk. We kept praying on Facebook and our entire family just kept praying for my aunt. I can tell you that we believe the miracle-working power of God is what brought my aunt back to what I call life and she is a miracle," said Chantaya King, Key's niece.

Marcia is at home quarantined from her family.

Now, Marcia the "miracle" has a life-saving message.

"I just want people to know that you really need to protect yourself because not only are you protecting yourself, you're also protecting everyone around you. Also, keep praying because I'm a living witness that prayer works," Key said with a huge smile.

