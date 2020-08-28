54 people at the York County Jail complex have tested positive for COVID-19

Of the 54 cases: 16 are corrections officers, 35 are inmates, two are from the government building, and one is a DHHS support staffer assigned to the jail.

York County Sheriff William King said Friday that 54 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 at the York County Jail complex.

54 cases is an increase of 36 compared to Thursday.

Here's how the cases break down:

16 are corrections officers

35 are inmates

2 are from the government building

1 DHHS support staffer assigned to the York County Jail

King said the department expects 35 more test results at some point on Friday. He said the department expects about 50 test results back on Saturday or Sunday.

The outbreak at the jail complex is linked to an outbreak at a wedding and reception in Millinocket on August 7. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said a staff member of the York County Jail attended the wedding and reception in Millinocket. According to Dr. Shah, that staff member was one of the first confirmed cases at the jail.

The Millinocket outbreak, which is now linked to 123 cases across the state, is also linked to an outbreak at Maplecrest Rehabilitation Center in Madison.

The Millinocket inn that hosted the wedding reception now at the center of a the outbreak had its lodging and dining license reinstated Friday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Big Moose Inn's license was suspended by the state Wednesday after a follow-up inspection revealed the facility was not in compliance with state COVID-19 regulations.

According to a state health inspector report obtained by NEWS CENTER Maine, dining tables at the inn's restaurant, Frederica's, were not spaced six-feet apart and employees were not wearing masks at the time of that inspection.

The inspection comes after two complaints filed with the state over concerns of overcrowding, no mask use and a lack of employee hand-washing on Aug. 17.

Documents revealed more information about the facility at the time of the wedding reception, including failures to prevent the spread of the virus.

All 62 guests were reportedly screened with temperature checks, according to the report. All of them were reported normal.

The report also stated that guest at the wedding reception failed to socially distance and wear masks despite posted signs.

Staff members were wearing masks during the event, but did not enforce guests to do the same.

While several guests from out of state did share negative test result information with the inn, the inn did not collect contact tracing information as required.

In total there were upwards of 109 people at the facility during the reception, the report said, in violation of the 80-person seating limit.

24 of the 65 people, including guests and staff at the wedding, tested positive for the virus.