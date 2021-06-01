535 additional COVID-19 cases, 13 additional deaths reported in Maine Thursday

Find developments on the Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak as we work together to separate facts from fear. Thursday, January 7, 2021.

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

THURSDAY, JANUARY 7

The Maine CDC reported 13 additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 385 deaths.

The Maine CDC reported 535 additional COVID-19 cases.

Of the 27,625 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 23,193 are confirmed by tests and 4,432 are probable.

1,135 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.

11,658 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 6

The Maine CDC reported three additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 372 deaths.

The Maine CDC reported 525 additional COVID-19 cases.

Of the 27,090 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 22,794 are confirmed by tests and 4,296 are probable.

1,124 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.

Total currently hospitalized = 191

In critical care = 54

On a ventilator = 21

Available critical care beds = 88

Total critical care beds = 387

Available ventilators = 218

Total ventilators = 318

Alternative ventilators = 443

11,607 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.

As of Wednesday morning, 38,065 people in Maine have received doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said that number will continue to go up as vaccinations continue across the state.

New outbreak investigations by Maine CDC:

COVID-19 RESOURCES