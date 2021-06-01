535 additional COVID-19 cases, 13 additional deaths reported in Maine Thursday

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS
- As of Thursday, Maine CDC reported 535 additional COVID-19, coronavirus cases, and 13 additional reported deaths since Wednesday.
- 385 Mainers have died out of 27,625 total COVID-19 cases. 23,193 of these cases are confirmed by tests and 4,432 are probable.
- 1,135 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their illnesses, 11,658 Mainers have completed COVID isolation.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 7
The Maine CDC reported 13 additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 385 deaths.
The Maine CDC reported 535 additional COVID-19 cases.
Of the 27,625 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 23,193 are confirmed by tests and 4,432 are probable.
1,135 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.
11,658 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 6
The Maine CDC reported three additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 372 deaths.
The Maine CDC reported 525 additional COVID-19 cases.
Of the 27,090 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 22,794 are confirmed by tests and 4,296 are probable.
1,124 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.
- Total currently hospitalized = 191
- In critical care = 54
- On a ventilator = 21
- Available critical care beds = 88
- Total critical care beds = 387
- Available ventilators = 218
- Total ventilators = 318
- Alternative ventilators = 443
11,607 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.
As of Wednesday morning, 38,065 people in Maine have received doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said that number will continue to go up as vaccinations continue across the state.
New outbreak investigations by Maine CDC:
- Three cases at the Pinnacle Health and Rehabilitation Center in South Portland
- Four cases at the Our Lady of Ransom church in Mechanic Falls
- Three cases at The Landing at Cape Elizabeth
- Four cases at the Penobscot County Courthouse
